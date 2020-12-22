HYPER Stellar all ages festival returns



After being forced to cancel this year due to COVID-19 concerns, one of Perth’s most popular and longest-running all-ages festivals Hyperfest will return in 2021. While the name itself has been shortened to Hyper, the event itself has expanded, with three standalone festivals now set to run at The Crescent, Midland across three consecutive months next year.

The first festival will be headlined by Fremantle’s Spacey Jane on Saturday, January 30 alongside WAM Award-winning artist Carla Geneve, rising star Adrian Dzvuke and young-guns muscle club.

Stella Donnelly (pictured above) will star on Saturday, February 20 with support from Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks, Flewnt, Mia June and Indigo Ellis.

The final big act for Hyper 2021 will be San Cisco on Saturday, March 13, joined by triple j Unearthed High winner Arno Faraji, Noah Dillon and The Violets.

Hyper will go down at The Crescent in Midland across the Saturdays of January 30, February 20 and March 13, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at moshtix.com.au.