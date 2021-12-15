HUMBLE ARMADA Get around them



After forming in 2020 from converging friendships and musical interests, local psych-rock group Humble Armada are ready to take things up a notch.

On their forthcoming debut album All Around You, out Friday, January 14, 2022, being released under their own independent label, Minor But Major Records, Humble Armada bring both revivalism and rawness to a sound shaped by the artists of the 60s and 70s such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Lou Reed. Recent singles such as Los Alamos and Hurry Away showcase the group’s vintage leanings, combining a diverse take on surf-psych with modern pop structures.

To celebrate the release of the new album, Humble Armada will embark on an metro/regional tour around WA’s South West this summer kicking off on the album’s launch date at The Prince of Wales, Bunbury on Friday, January 14, before hitting Clancy’s Fish Pub, Fremantle on Saturday, January 15 and Arts Markets, Denmark on Saturday, January 22.

The five-piece will then play at The White Star, Albany, on Friday, February 11 before hosting the inaugural Life of Margs Fest at The River, Margaret River on Saturday, February 12.

The band then hit The Fire Station, Busselton on Saturday, February 26; and Clancy’s Fish Pub, Dunsborough on Sunday, February 27 before closing out the tour at Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough on Friday, March 4.

Humble Armada have had a very busy year in the lead up to the album, releasing their debut EP in January and three singles which attracted sell-out crowds at their live launches.

Humble Armada consist of Matt Simich (guitar and vocals), Ollie Kable (guitar), Patch Carlton (drums), Luke Peachey (bass), Ben Giangiulio (keys) and Jackson Maher (original member, now Manager).

Humble Armada release their debut album All Around You on Friday, January 14 and play multiple dates across WA for the album tour. For more info head to Humble Armada’s Facebook Page.