How You Should Count Your Steps When Walking

Lack of exercise causes harm to our physical and mental health and increases the risk of heart conditions, diabetes, cancer, and other diseases. That doesn’t mean that you have to become a CrossFit master,e but if you’re not moving and don’t consider yourself a gym or sports kind of person, you should at least try and consider walking. Walking is very beneficial for your health and it’s very easy to practice on a regular basis. If you’ve tried walking and still found it hard to commit, try adding a daily, weekly, or monthly walking goal. You’d be surprised at how frustrated you would feel if you skip a day. Try to start counting your steps when walking and setting targets for yourself. Here is how you can do that.

Step Counting Applications

We all have phones with plenty of applications on them that we don’t really need. There’s an app for everything nowadays, and there are plenty of IOS and Android applications that will count your steps for you and calculate the miles you have walked. The thing with these applications is that no matter how advanced they are, they’re never that accurate, so expect them to provide an approximate number.

Sometimes, it could calculate a bump in the road that you came across while driving your car as a step. Most applications today don’t even rely on movement but rather use GPS, Satellite, and Wifi to track the steps you take. If you want more accurate results, pedometers may be a more suitable option for you.

Pedometers

Fitness and nutrition professionals in Australia and all around the world have found it necessary for a walking enthusiast to use gadgets like pedometers to count their daily steps and track their walking progress. You will find plenty of variable options for pedometers available online. Health enthusiasts from https://fintys.com.au/equipment/pedometers/ urge beginners who lose motivation easily to use a fitness tracking device.

Pedometers have evolved from being mechanical to digital, to becoming a small part of a smart fitness gadget that is specifically made to track your movement. If you’re interested in purchasing one, you’ll need to understand, analyze, and evaluate your device’s features and select the most beneficial and suitable pedometer for your fitness tracking needs.

Do it Yourself

If you can’t afford to get yourself a fitness device or just want to try and do things yourself like the good old days, then you can try to calculate the steps on your own. It may seem impossible, but assuming that all other technological devices are not 100% accurate anyway, learning how to calculate your own steps may get you a pretty close approximate.

If you can count how many steps you take while walking quarter a mile, you can just multiply that by four and get the count of steps for every mile you walked. This would be a more achievable option if you happen to walk around a track and find it easy for you to establish the number of cycles and miles you have walked.

Handheld Count Devices

There are small digital screen devices that you can press on every time you take a specific action, and they automatically count based on the number of clicks you make. The trick to using a handheld counting device is to set a specific measurement that triggers the click you make, like moving your left foot for example. But you will then have to move the left first and then the right one in order for you to complete a step cycle or vise versa.

Investing in a handheld counting device is a great investment, seeing as they’re quite versatile and can be used for a myriad of other purposes. When you’re browsing devices, make sure to check other reviews posted by users who bought the device for the same purpose.

The thing is walking can be addictive, the more consistent you are, the more momentum you will be able to build, which will give you a higher sense of achievement in the long run. Walking will improve your blood circulation and metabolism; it relieves stress and lowers anxiety. It is also good for your bones and joints and will improve your sleep quality.

Some studies show that you can lose a tremendous amount of weight just by walking a little as 30 minutes a day. Isn’t that a dream come true? Just remember to set up targets and different goals for yourself to stay motivated and be able to keep walking.