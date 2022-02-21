How Top Athletes Deal with Pressure & Anxiety

Thousands of spectators in the stadium and millions watching the live broadcast are a dream come true for any professional athlete. But this realisation could bring down anyone’s performance. The pressure of disappointing their fans could lead to even top athletes choking at the crucial moment or an unexpected blunder that could cost the match.

Knee Knocker and Nervous 90s are popular terms commentators use to express pressure or anxiety experienced by athletes. These are the moments that could either eclipse an emerging star or make them a superstar. Many fail to handle the extreme pressure, but the ability to do this well is what differentiates champions from the rest.

They Know the Difference Between a Challenge and a Threat

Great sports stars are not afraid of tough situations, as they know that they are simply an opportunity to prove themselves. These are the situations that bring out their best.

We all face daily challenges, but generally these are pretty different to those that professional athletes go through. Thousands of eyes are focused on top athletes, in addition to the commentators and experts ready to give a brutal critique. Pressure is really the perception of threat and athletes may be afraid of committing a blunder.

Top athletes shift their focus on the challenge while anticipating positive outcomes, visualizing a challenge rather than a threat.

A threat is a negative term that will inspire a fight or flight response that goes back to the earliest days of the human race. However, on the sports field a defensive approach will not win you matches or trophies. This approach could end your professional career.

However, a challenge is a positive expression because it encourages you to rise to the challenge and fight back. This is how champions react to hardship.

They Don’t Let Insecurity get the Better of Them

Competition for a place in the team is a major source of off-field anxiety and on-field pressure on players trying to impress the selectors. This can make it hard for athletes to focus on their individual performance or think about the collective success of the team.

Top athletes are fan favourites for a reason. They have done plenty to prove themselves an they know that class is permanent while form is temporary for all athletes. They stick to their ways, play their natural game, and do not try to become someone they are not and don’t think about their selection in the future. Instead, they focus on what their team needs, concentrate on their game, and just do what they do best.

The problem with ordinary players is that anxiety forces them to do something they are not the best at. Changing the game style builds more pressure when this inevitably damages their performance.

They’re Quick Learners but Always Look Ahead

No athlete can become a champion performer if they do not learn from their mistakes. However, top performers do not let occasional failures dominate their thoughts. Putting the past behind them, they move on, keep practicing, and focus on the next challenge. For an athlete in their 20s, life does not end with just one World Cup or Olympic competition. Another opportunity will present itself in 4 years.

Brazil’s Ronaldo did not lose hope after missing the FIFA World Cup 1998 Final against France. He returned to FIFA WC 2002 with more impact than ever before, led his team to the final, and won it for his country. This is how champions bounce back! He faced tremendous criticism and public pressure but he had no lack of inspiration and determination.

They Hold their Nerve under Pressure Situations

Top athletes cannot let the pressure get the most of them. It’s easy to lose your nerve when faced with an important match or when things start to deteriorate, and this can become a vicious spiral that leads to certain defeat.

A great example of athletes who exemplify the concept of holding your nerve is the Australian Cricket Team from 1999 to 2007. The sport perhaps never witnessed the likes of this predator-like pack full of aggressive on-field tactics. Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, and Andrew Symonds are just a few members of this formidable team who never felt the pressure, even on huge occasions. This consistent approach made them so successful that the team from this period is legendary not only in Australia, but in the world cricket history.

The difference in effect of pressure was evident on every team either playing Semi-Final or Final against Australia in any World Cup match since 1999. They take finals as just another match. This is how champion athletes in all sports perform – they have a cutting-edge advantage over their opponents, especially if they are playing a big match for the first time.