How to Use Instagram like a Pro



Instagram is one of, if not the most popular social media apps out there today. With over one billion monthly users as it provides a great unique opportunity for businesses to engage with their audience on a much more personal level than any traditional marketing would allow. In addition to that, there are also many growth services that organically increase followers, and if that sounds interesting, perhaps you could try Growthoid. New features are added constantly in order to keep up with new technological advancements. Instagram also keeps up with the newest tech by changing the algorithm often. This affects how you post, how many people see your post and how people interact with your content. All of this can be very difficult to keep up with so here are a few things to do that can help you make your Instagram experience more profitable.

Stick to a Theme

By having an account a theme, not only does your account become a more cohesive and easier to understand account, it also makes your account more visually appealing. It is easy to create a theme and stick to it. This can be done by making all of your posts share something in common, whether it is the same background or a colour scheme. By having a theme, it gives your followers an idea of what to expect from the rest of your account and from your business as well. Having an organized theme shows your followers that you are professional and put time and effort into your business. upon finding you on Instagram whether or not your account is what they are looking for.

Make use of Hashtags

Hashtags are vital to running a successful Instagram account. Essentially, a hashtag makes your posts searchable. A hashtag allows your posts to reach a much wider and more targeted audience. When you post, it is best to add a few hashtags that are relevant to your post and to your account. This allows your posts to reach a specific audience as users can search hashtags and through that, find your post. By using a hashtag, you create a domino effect that goes from using a hashtag, to users finding your posts, then to your account, then to your website, and through all this your business grows. You can also use hashtags to keep track of what your competitors are doing to gain new followers. Hashtags are an incredibly important factor for gaining new and relevant followers.

Engage and Tag

It is incredibly important to engage with your followers on Instagram. People follow accounts that engage with them and their posts. By engaging with your followers and their content, you draw more people to your own content and make it more likely for more people to interact with your content. By engaging with your followers you can get free constructive criticism, and free promotions by other users.

Post Consistently

Consistent posting is key, and is a simple way for follower growth. Instagram offers many features that allow you to see all of the useful statistics about your Instagram account such as the time of day that your followers are most active, which of your posts perform the best and many other great features. This all means that you can get put together some detailed research and compile a posting schedule. This allows you to post consistently and effectively in order to ensure your account is optimized and running at its absolute best. You should try to post at least once a day, but twice seems to be the perfect number of times to post in a day as it allows you to reach the most people you possibly can in a day as different people are active at different times whilst also allowing you to post varying content.

Post a Variety of Content

Gaining followers on Instagram and running a successful account requires more than just posting regular grid posts. There are so many new features on Instagram and it is important to make good use of all of these features. All of these features have different advantages and provide different ways to gain new followers and market in new and different types of ways. Posting only one type of content can become boring for your followers and it is therefore important to make use of all the opportunities Instagram offers you. It is also important to make your content interesting and personal to your followers.