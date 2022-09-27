How To Make Any Room Look Homier 

Choosing how to design and decorate a house with care is what makes it a home. It pays to make it as comfortable and cosy as possible if you want to enjoy it to the utmost. If you’re looking for some easy ways to turn your home into something that’s actually homey, read on; we’ve got some excellent tips on how to go about it and make your home the perfect place to be.

Add Extras

Adding a throw or blanket to your living room is an easy way to add colour, texture, and comfort. This is true whether you are fixing up your first home or just want to make your own place look better. Stock up on your favourite colours, patterns, and designs that will work for each season. Add silk pillows as decor to sofas and chairs to add color and texture. Depending on what other materials you have in the room, silk could be a great way to soften it. Rugs are another nice thing to have in any room. Use your Persian rugs as a statement piece by putting them under coffee tables or in the centre of your family room or study, or place one by the side of your bed to make your bedroom much more comfortable, for example.

Use Candles

Candles are a great way to make your home feel cosier, and they are so simple to use that anyone can have them at home, no matter what their budget happens to be. What’s great about candles is that – depending on the type you buy – you can not only add some soft lighting to any space, but you can add a gorgeous smell as well. Plus, they’re mobile, so you can essentially have them anywhere you want.

Of course, there is a safety element to consider when it comes to having candles in your home, so you must be careful about exactly where they are placed and you must never leave a lit candle unattended. Because of this, some people prefer to buy battery-operated versions, and some of these can look extremely realistic.

Bring Nature Into Your Home

Adding natural things like flowers and plants is another way to make your house feel more like home. If you don’t have much room, choose pieces that can be used as both furniture and decorations, like baskets or vases that you can put flowers or rocks in. Use the big leaves of your favourite plants to add more greenery to your living room and make it feel more alive.

You might be wary of adding plants to your home because you’re not very green-fingered or you’ve had bad experiences in the past. Don’t worry; there is a solution. If you’re afraid of killing the plants in your living room, buy some fake ones. So, you can enjoy the natural decor all year long. You only need to remember to dust them once a week or so if you pick fake plants, and you can switch them out for other varieties when the mood strikes or depending on the season.