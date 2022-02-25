How to Lower Your Electricity Bills: Tips and Tricks



It’s no secret that electricity bills in Australia are high. In fact, they’re some of the highest in the world.

But just because you have to pay more for power doesn’t mean you can’t take steps to reduce your consumption and lower your costs.

So whether you’re looking to make a big change or just want to make small tweaks to your routine, here are a few tips and tricks to help you lower your energy bill.

Manage Your Bills Proactively

The first step to reducing your electricity bills is understanding how you use energy in your home.

The best way to do this is by monitoring your electricity usage. This will help you see where you use the most energy and what appliances cost you the most money.

Once you understand your usage, you can start making changes to how you use energy.

Tips for Reducing Your Electricity Bills

Now that we’ve covered how to manage your bills, it’s time to dive into some tips for reducing your electricity usage.

Here are a few of our favorites:

Use Energy Efficient Appliances

Replacing your old appliances with more efficient models can save you a lot of money in the long run. They use less energy and can help you reduce your electricity bills.

Upgrade Your Insulation

If your home is not well insulated, you could be losing a lot of heat and cooling energy through the walls and roof. Upgrading your insulation can help keep the heat in during winter and the cool air in during summer, resulting in lower electricity bills.

Take Advantage of Natural Light

Instead of using artificial light during the day, try opening up your curtains and taking advantage of natural light. This will help you save on energy costs and reduce your electricity bills.

Use Solar Panels or Wind Turbines to Generate Renewable Energy

Solar panels or wind turbines can be a great way to generate renewable energy if you have the space. You may also be able to sell any excess electricity back to the grid for extra income!

Install a Programmable Thermostat to Help Regulate Your Home’s Temperature and Conserve Energy

A programmable thermostat can help you save energy by automatically adjusting the temperature in your home based on your schedule. This can help you reduce your electricity bills without making any changes to your routine!

Unplugging Devices When they’re not in Use

Even when appliances are powered off, they can still use electricity if they’re plugged in. Unplugging devices when they’re not in use can help you save energy and reduce your electricity bills.

Avoid Using Appliances During Peak Hours

If possible, avoid using large appliances like washing machines or dishwashers during peak hours (usually between 4 and 8 PM). You’ll save energy and reduce your electricity bills.

Be Efficient When Cooking or Taking Showers

Cooking and taking a shower can use a lot of water, which means more power will be needed to heat the water. So try cooking with as little water as possible or turning off the hot water during showers to help lower your electricity bills.

Get a Power Saver to Lower the Voltage in Your Home

A power saver can help bring down the voltage of your home and reduce the energy used by appliances. This is especially useful if you have older appliances that use more energy, which can raise your electricity bill.

Use Energy Efficient Lighting Plans

Switching from incandescent lights to LED light bulbs can help lower your energy usage and reduce your electricity bills.

Just making these small tweaks to your daily routine can help you reduce your electricity bills over time.

Bottom line

Making small changes to energy use can significantly impact your monthly expenses! Try implementing one or two of these tips and see how much they help lower your electricity bills.