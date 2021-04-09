How to increase your followers on TikTok



TikTok launched in 2016 and has become one of the most popular social media platforms with 689 million monthly active users. Brands and businesses are using TikTok to market themselves, using many growth services, like TokUpgrade, with great success and reaching millions of people around the world. People from all over the world are using the popular video app to make money and promote themselves and establish a brand. It is only possible to do this, however, if you have a lot of followers and are gaining a lot of followers might not be that easy. If you are looking to grow your TikTok followers, here are a few tips that can help you:

Use hashtags in every post

Hashtags are something that you will find on every single social media platform available including TikTok. You should always use hashtags every time you post something because by using them you expose your videos to a wider audience and increase your chances of being featured on the For You page. Using Hashtags also help you gain followers.

You have the option of using general hashtags such as #fyp #ForYou or you could use content specific hashtags such as #cooking or #Makeuptutorial. It is best to use hashtags that are in alignment with your content because general hashtags are saturated so it will be more difficult for people to discover your videos.

Also, remember to pay attention to different trends on TikTok and join in the fun and use the trending hashtags.

Post engaging content

People generally use TikTok as a form of entertainment when they are bored and have nothing else to do. You need to make sure that the content you are creating and posting is entertaining and that your videos are worth watching until the end. A good idea would be to check which videos are trending and then create videos and join in with the trends. Popular trends include dancing, different challenges or using the audio of a popular song that is trending and then creating your own video content using that sound.

It is also a good idea to create your own trends.

Make sure you have a good profile

The first thing that people see before they follow you is your profile so it is very important that you have a good profile so that you can gain more followers. Generally, a good profile consists of the following:

A name and a username

A good profile picture that displays your face

A description about your account in the bio with added emojis

A YouTube or Instagram link

You should also covert your account into a business account so that you are able to access more statistics.

Use influencers

Influencers have become a huge part of the social media game and things are no different on TikTok. A huge way to grow your following on TikTok is to employ the help of influencers in the form of collaborations. Influencers generally have thousands of followers on TikTok so it will definitely benefit you to use them because they will boost your presence and help you reach a larger audience which will, in turn, result in more followers for your account.

When choosing an influencer don’t just settle for anyone who has a large number of followers, look for an influencer that represents your niche and industry. Another important thing to look at is the engagement rate of the influencer, as this will determine if it will be possible to easily gain more TikTok followers. Some have a large following but a low engagement rate so make sure you do your homework.

Engage with others

You simply cannot have a successful TikTok account if you don’t engage with people. By engaging, you expand your reach and visibility.

When you engage you build a community and a relationship with your followers which is very important if you have a business or a brand. Engaging also will help you gain more followers which is the goal.

To engage with people on TikTok simply comment on their videos and reply to their comments on yours.

At the end of the day, it’s not really difficult building a solid following on TikTok, it might not be simple at first, but once you understand how the app works and what is expected of you in order to gain followers, it’s just a matter of implementing these steps and being consistent.