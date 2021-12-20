How to Display Anything You Want on an Outdoor LED Screen



Outdoor LED screens can be a great way to boost your marketing performance and spread your message to even more people. They can also work wonders for attracting customers to a business, advertising something new, or just spicing up the atmosphere in general. Obtaining and installing one isn’t difficult, and there are many companies that can help you with this on the market right now. There are some important considerations to make before investing in something like this though – let’s look at what you should pay attention to.

Location Matters a Lot

With an investment like this, you’ll obviously want to realise its full potential. This requires some extra planning when deciding on the ideal location for the sign. You might want to play around with digital tools to help you visualise how things are going to look with your new sign and play on the ideas that come up from that research. Remember the practical considerations too – for example, you’ll need an easy way to power the sign. Once you start making a list of points that have to be considered, you’ll realise that there aren’t actually that many places that will work perfectly.

Find a Reliable Supplier of Outdoor Screens

Working with the right company is crucial here. A company like AdFlux can help you assess your needs and will point you in the direction of a product that will work well for your specific situation. Check the adflux.com.au website for some examples of their products and past work. In general, your choice of supplier is going to matter quite a lot in the long run. Remember, if you need to extend your signage setup and add more LED screens, you’ll probably want to work with the same company to ensure consistency in the setup. Having a reliable contractor by your side can go a long way here, and it’s something you should spend a lot of time researching.

Optimise Your Graphics for the Screen You’ll Be Using

Try to get a preview of how your own graphics will look on the sign you’ve chosen. Outdoor LED screens can vary a lot in their quality, and it’s important to ensure that your graphics will actually work well with the specific hardware. Sometimes, certain combinations of colours might look out of place on specific signs. Things can get even messier if you want to have some animation in your graphics. A good outdoor LED screen vendor will help you sort out these issues, so make sure that you have a reliable partner for this as we mentioned above.

You might also need the assistance of someone specifically experienced with digital graphics, especially if you’re going for a more unique style that plays on every individual pixel. Going the extra mile to optimise your presentation is going to make a huge difference in how well your sign works, and what kind of attention it brings to your business. Because if you don’t do it right, it can actually degrade people’s perception of your store.

Pay Attention to Long-term Maintenance Requirements

And that brings us to another very important point. This kind of equipment requires long-term maintenance, and you can expect some additional expenses down the road after setting it up initially. You should be prepared for those expenses, and they should never be a surprise, so make sure to research the topic in as much detail as you can with your chosen supplier. Familiarise yourself with the maintenance procedures that you’ll have to perform on a regular basis. Sometimes, these will require some advance preparation, and it will be good to know that you already have everything you need lined up.

Spice Things Up Every Now and Then

Remember that an outdoor LED screen is supposed to be dynamic – it doesn’t make sense to purchase and install one only to keep a static image on it all the time. Try to spice things up every now and then, add some new graphics, play on your current ones, and introduce some surprising animations. Seasonal events can be a great way to approach this, especially around Christmas and Halloween. In general, do everything you can think of to make people look at your sign even if they’ve already seen it in the past. This can be a bit tricky to do without getting too annoying though, and you’ll want to play with some ideas before committing to anything.

If you play your cards right, a good outdoor LED screen can bring a lot to the table in terms of boosting your popularity and bringing more attention to something. You have to approach this with some preparation though and keep certain things in mind. This is not a small purchase for most businesses, but it’s one that can do a lot to improve your standing on your local market.