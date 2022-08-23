How To Buy AVAX Crypto?

The cryptocurrency market offers various assets with different essence, purpose, and use cases. It is easy to get lost among all those crypto projects the market offers. When choosing an asset to buy, you should analyse the cryptocurrency price changes and find the place to buy it, as well as understand the project’s essence and what actual application it has.

In this article, we will talk about Avalanche crypto and answer the questions about what it is and how to buy it.

Avalanche is a crypto platform that enables smart contracts development and proceeds about 4,5 thousand transactions per second.

Features of Avalanche:

It allows access to a P2P lending platform. NFT support. AVA consensus network, enabling smart contracts deployment.

AVAX crypto is a native currency of the platform. Even though the project is relatively young, the token has a significant market capitalisation – $6,7 billion. The AVAX crypto price is $23.69 as of July 2022. The token emission is limited to 720 million.

Buying Avalanche Crypto

You can buy AVAX crypto on all popular crypto exchanges. We recommend using legitime platforms like WhiteBIT, Binance, and Coinbase. The process of buying assets looks as follows. You register on one of the crypto platforms and pass KYC. It is needed if you want to buy AVAX with your bank card. Spot trading is usually also available without verification. However, if you aim to use all the trading tools, KYC is necessary.

Next, deposit your account with your bank card and clock “Trade”. You should pick an asset you sell and AVAX as an asset you wish to purchase. You will see the current Avalanche cryptocurrency price. Make sure you read the fee policy and pay the fee. Then the transaction will proceed, and you will get AVAX to your account.