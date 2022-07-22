Winning doesn’t always come easy – luck plays a big part in winning – but these strategies for playing slot machines can markedly increase your chances of playing for a long time and big winnings.



How to beat a slot machine

Slot machines casino Stay are the most colorful and loudest attraction in casinos, and they also generate billions of dollars in turnover from ordinary people looking to hit the jackpot. Winning doesn’t always come easy – luck plays a big part in winning – but these strategies for playing slot machines can markedly increase your chances of playing for a long time and big winnings.

Manage your money wisely

Look for information on the payout percentages of different machines. There are various online resources where you’ll find payout percentages from different casinos. Since casinos don’t publish this information online for all players, some insiders get this information and do publish it online or in special magazines and newspapers.

Winning percentages can vary from 80% to 98% and greatly change your chances of winning. Choose the machines with the highest odds of winning to increase your winning percentage.

Don’t forget your money limit. Determine your “losing limit” and “doubling my finances”-limit before you enter a casino. If you are winning, stop as soon as you double your original amount. If you are losing, stop as soon as you reach your losing limit.

Make a plan. If you will be vacationing in a city with a casino or spending a few days gambling, it is best to plan your budget for such a trip. Here’s what you can do:

Determine how many days you will spend at the casino, and how much time you will play each day.

Divide the total allowable amount by the number of days, and then divide the resulting amount by the number of hours you plan to play per day. That way, you’ll know how much you can afford to spend per hour.

For example: You arrive in Moscow with 80,000 rubles and plan to stay for five days. Thus, you can spend 16,000 rubles per day. Let’s say you will play for about four hours a day. So you can spend about 4,000 rubles per hour.

Have a plan B with you. You might be surprised at how quickly you can lose your daily allowance at the slot machines. And since ATMs are prudently located in the casinos themselves, you could accidentally start withdrawing more than you need to on your way to the jackpot.

Take only the amount of cash you intend to spend with you, while leaving all your credit cards and bank cards in your hotel room to reduce the risk of overspending.

Argue with a friend. Agree with your friend that you won’t let each other spend more than the agreed amount of money.

Play with coins. Playing with coins instead of paper money will noticeably increase your playing time.

Take away any winnings you receive. Play only with money from the amount you bring with you; that way, you won’t leave empty-handed.

Join a club. Join various slot machine clubs if you are a frequent customer at the casino or just take advantage of the bonus opportunities that online casinos offer. Such offers depend on how much coins you spend on various slot machines, or on your number of games.