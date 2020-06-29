How Do You Get Around Canberra Without A Car?



Visiting Canberra is truly a marvelous experience. The Australian capital has the best of both worlds: the renowned world of modern architecture and the wondrous natural reserves and bushlands. No matter what your choice of activities is, you can find something that suits you in Canberra. There are many landmarks to visit too, but how do you get around them if you don’t have a car? Here are some options.

Public Transportation

There are public buses that can go through town centers and important destinations. You can subscribe for a card to use every day or just buy a single ticket when you board the bus. There’s a free bus called “culture loop” that takes you to landmarks like the national museum of Australia, the Parliament House, and the Questacon science and technology museum among others. There are other ways to move around like light rails and taxis. If you’re looking to book a Taxi Canberra area that is safe and reliable, make sure that you find a local taxi app service that is used by a lot of people and has good reviews. You can usually make your booking through their website or the mobile app.

Cycling



You will find a network of cycle paths and off-road trails in Canberra. You have many options like riding in the forest or urban areas. You will find that you can park your bicycle anywhere like bike racks in cafes. You will find kilometers of connected paths all over the city.

Sailing or Cruising

There’s a Canberra Yacht Club where you can go on a cruise around Lake Burley Griffin. You have the option of different sailing vessels you can rent and in some of the big cruises, you can sit and relax while you listen to stories about the area and the lake’s history. Needless to say, the view is worth your while. Moreover, if you like to do some exercise, you can rent a paddleboard or a kayak on the lake, which is the best way to explore the lake.

Horseriding

Near the city center, you will find the hills of Murrumbateman which is better explored on horseback. You can rent a horse at Burnelee Excursions on Horseback and explore 1000 acres of bushlands. You can even muster sheep and cattle.

Walking

If you love walking, there are plenty of landmarks that can be explored on foot. You can walk between the bridges in Lake Burley Griffin. There are walking trails like the 8.4km trail that is part of the Canberra Centenary Trail. You can walk from the National Gallery of Australia to the National Portrait Gallery which would take about 394 steps. There’s also a trail to the mountain top of Mount Ainslie where you can have a panoramic view of the city and the mountain ranges.

You will have a blast at Canberra, whether you enjoy the urban areas or the natural ones, or both. There’s everything for everyone and the trip can be extra special if you don’t have a car. You can use public transportation easily to go around the city. But you can explore the lakes and museums and bushlands in different ways like walking, horseriding, cycling, and cruising.