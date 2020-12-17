How Can Strategy Games Influence Your Intelligence



Gamers are viewed by society as unproductive people with dull brains who have nothing else to do. Kids are told time and time again by their parents and teachers to focus on their study and pick up some other hobby than playing games at free time. Games have been constantly condemned and wrongfully cited as the reason for suicide. It is high time people take the gamers seriously and recognize the active part they play in developing the brain.

Games Boost Intelligence Level

A study has shown a correlation between fluid intelligence and video game expertise. Contrary to the popular belief, games play a great part in developing your brain and further keeping it in shape. A research conducted on several video games genres concludes that a boost in intelligence level is correlated with playing video games irrespective of the genre. It means that the “brain games” aren’t the only games that can influence IQ.

The Recent Surge in Gaming

The recent surge in gaming is par for the course with the pandemic. COVID-19 has not only imposed physical restrictions on people, but also mental restrictions due to the gravity of the situation. The deaths of loved ones, the loss of jobs owing to the pandemic, the constant anxiety, the excessive worrying, the claustrophobia, all have led people to seek an outlet where they can escape from the emotional constraints. Gaming has thus become one of the many ways people cope with this emotional burden.

This increase in gaming is also made successful through the shutdown of brick-and-mortar casinos. Gamers have thus resorted to playing games in online casinos that offer ease of accessibility. Online casino games are also optimized for mobile devices. Several websites offer free games like free Aristocrat slots in addition to the paid options so that gamers can first experiment with different styles.

How Strategy Games Heighten Intelligence Level

Strategic games have been linked with increasing attention span. This should be a no brainer considering that playing strategy games, like Chess, requires the full attention of the player. Playing these games regularly train the brain to develop a strong attention span. A solid attention span helps in solving problems and developing long-term goals. This case is supported by the study on games correlation with increasing attention.

Playing strategy games regularly reinforce neural patterns in our brain making us better at problem-solving skills day by day.

Strategic games improve productivity. A study tells us that playing strategic games upgrade the perceptual processing speed and boost cognitive flexibility. In simple words, gamers are more adept at gathering information and reacting accordingly. This fast-paced decision-making skill is much appreciated in the workplace.

Strategic games broaden the emotional intelligence of the players. A gamer learns to expect success and accept failure. Failure only motivates him to try once again by employing a different strategy.

Strategy games also increase emotional intelligence by teaching the players teamwork. A practical collaboration and alliance are needed from both parties to achieve the goal of completing the game. The difference between other game players and strategy game players is that the latter doesn’t have the sole purpose of winning the game, their additional goal is to learn each other’s distinct ways of approaching the game. This develops mutual respect and admiration for the other partner which is an important part of team play. Team play, resultantly, is a crucial skill at a workplace and even at home.

Strategic games have been associated with helping elderly people with diseases like Alzheimer’s. Playing mind stimulating games help in memory retention that thereafter helps with combating memory loss in dementia. This is also supported by research on the effects of gaming on memory retention. This research concludes that gaming helps in keeping the brain more flexible by making new neural pathways and strengthening the existing ones with the eventual goal of boosting long-term memory.

Another study on the effects of gaming on memory surmises that gaming helps in enhancing visual memory because of the excessive use of visual cues in game design. A higher visual memory recall helps patients with memory loss problems in addition to kids just learning to associate words with images.

Playing strategy games bolsters creativity because players are constantly running out of old strategies and developing new strategies and pathways that could lead to solving the game. This is supported by a study conducted at Michigan State University that employed about 500 kids of age 12 to observe if any correlation was present between creativity and playing games. They found that kids who played video games were better at creating things like constructing a story or drawing a picture.

Strategy games develop resourcefulness in players which is a key skill found in highly intelligent individuals. Players have to “make do” with the few resources they have to play the game. They may lose several resources along the way but this doesn’t hinder them from playing further, in fact, they make the most of what they have to achieve the goal. This skill is especially important in the workplace or even when you’re new to entrepreneurship.

Games help in decreasing bias and making objective judgments as found in this study. They, hence, help in making long-term and short-term decisions. This prejudice-free of looking at the world is one of the traits of highly intelligent people.

Strategy games help in developing neuroplasticity that causes the brain to see new patterns in old things and coming up with unique solutions to various problems. This helps in strategic decisions in complex politics.

Our Verdict

Playing strategy games help in broadening the mind and increasing both EQ and IQ. They help us in making bias-free decisions, solving complex problems through different solutions, ensuring a positive environment at the workplace by strengthening teamwork, and assisting in memory retention.