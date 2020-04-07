How Are the Early Stages of Skin Cancer? And How They Can Be Treated!



Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world that has claimed over 1.04 million lives in 2018 alone! This risky disease mostly occurs on those parts of the skin that get exposed to the sun like scalp, face, lips, ears, neck, chest, arms, hands, and on the legs.

Experts like Sun Doctors believe that knowing about the warning signs could help the patients be vigilant and stay safe. With skin cancer, an early discovery could help in better treatment and quality of life. Learn about the common forms of skin cancer, early stages of skin cancer, and their treatments below:

Basal Cell Carcinoma

This is the most commonly occurring cancer in Australia that starts on the outer layer of the skin (epidermis). Typically, the earliest signs could be one or more of the following:

A waxy or pearly white bump.

A nodule on the face, ears or neck.

Bleeding and crusted bumps.

Brown, blue or black lesions.

Raised pigmented areas.

Moles with translucent edges.

Flat, brown or red patches.

Eczema like pink or white growth.

Repeated prolonged sun-exposure is the root cause of this cancer. BCC generally happens on the face, neck, scalp, shoulders, back, and ears. In Australia, BCC lesions occur on the head or neck (52%), followed by the trunk (27%), upper limbs (13%) and lower limbs (8%), corresponding with the most heavily sun-exposed sites.

Squamous Cell Carcinoma:

This is the second-most prevalent skin cancer in Australia. In this condition, squamous cells start growing at an exponential rate in the top layers of the skin. Repeated overexposure to UV rays is the leading cause of SCC. The earliest signs could be one or many of the following:

Red, scaly, and crusty skin growth.

Skin plaque that starts looking like a sore.

Bright coloured hard domed bump.

A bump that doesn’t go despite efforts.

Wart-like lump that may bleed.

Itchy and bumpy skin growths.

Quite like BCC, this cancer also occurs in skin that is exposed to the sun, such as the face, ears, lips, arms, legs, and tops of hands, however, there have been cases where this cancer is found in non-exposed parts like the lower lip, genitals, respiratory and digestive tracts linings as well.

Melanoma

This is a rare skin cancer; however, Australia has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the world, and it is often referred to as ‘Australia’s national cancer’. It starts from the melanocyte cells of the innermost layer of the epidermis. Early signs of melanoma are:

Asymmetrical mole.

Moles with rough edges.

Notched blemish.

Unevenly colored mole surrounded by dark spots.

An abnormally big mole.

The spot changes its size, shape or texture.

Melanoma could happen anywhere on the body, both sun-exposed parts and concealed ones. Men have been found to develop melanomas on back and thighs, and women mostly get them on their limbs.

Treatments:

Surgery: One or more of the surgical procedures are used to treat skin cancers:

Simple excision.

Mohs micrographic surgery.

Shave excision.

Curettage and electrodesiccation.

Cryosurgery

Laser surgery.

Dermabrasion