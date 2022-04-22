HOUSE OF GUCCI GETS 9/10 AS A CRIMINAL GLAMOUROUS DRAMA FOR ALL LADY GAGA AND JARED LETO FANS

Directed by Ridley Scott

Starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek

What do you associate with a luxurious life? Expensive cars, resorts, or expensive clothes? Chanel, Chloe, Dior, Gucci? A famous filmmaker made a story related to these brands.

The heir to the Gucci fashion house, one of the key family businesses in Italian fashion, Maurizio (Adam Driver) isn’t very keen on running his parents’ company. And meeting beautiful Patricia (Lady Gaga), who looks like both Sophia Loren and Kim Kardashian, brings a lot of passion and lightness to his moderate life: even the private detectives following the couple’s affair smile slightly.

Patricia’s dad runs a small trucking company, the girl herself does not distinguish Picasso from Klimt, and at a family dinner – the interview brags that she is “sociable and likes to have fun” – there is not much more to say about herself. Maurizio’s father (Jeremy Irons) begs his son not to marry the simpleton, but just to have fun and take her to Sardinia. But Maurizio, even under threat of disinheritance, proposes to Patricia on the doorstep of her shabby house. At the wedding will come a couple of hundred guests of the bride and almost nobody from the Gucci house.

The Gucci company, meanwhile, is in crisis: with his sick father, his brother Aldo (the eternal Al Pacino) runs everything. He is disappointed in his arrogant son (unrecognizable, except for the Jared Leto look) and insists that Maurizio be brought in to run things. Gucci needs to open new markets and change the brand’s image, and Patricia actively tries to strengthen her and her husband’s positions despite the warning that “business is not for girls. In a few years, Maurizio will be shot several times on the doorstep of his office: the murder is the result of years of family squabbles about the shares of the company, real estate, and the future of the brand. So is this criminal story, full of romance, violence and passion.

WHY THE FILM OF RIDLEY SCOTT IS A MASTERPIECE?

No one involved in Ridley Scott’s film appreciated it, but that’s more of a mark of quality: there’s nothing more questionable than a movie about a family tragedy that real-life prototypes are thrilled about. “House of Gucci” gives a complete picture not only of a family but of a pivotal era. It’s not just the story of the difficult marriage of a punchy hobo and an elegant heir, but an insightful look at a fashion industry that has changed irrevocably since the late ’70s. Scott shows the fracture of a company that once sold saddles for aristocrats and has now become a rapper’s fetish. The European luxury brand becomes a global corporation throughout the film. This can be seen in the intonations, half-eyes and randomly thrown in by the characters: not only do the hairstyles and suits change but so do the manners and language.

For those indifferent to the theme of global capitalism, Scott’s black drama has everything to be a very popular film, not just this season. The multicast of superstars, which rarely goes for movies, is enveloping and even endearing here: despite the differences, the cast does come together as a strange family – an analogy with “The Godfather” begs to be made first. Adam Driver is both easy to recognize and impossible to recognize, Al Pacino finally transcends his later roles, and Jeremy Irons conveys the pain of a father of the family and brand for whom business and family are inextricably linked and equally important.

But the film’s main wonder is the vitality and talent of Lady Gaga, whose on-screen talent after “House of Gucci” should be obvious to absolutely everyone. Patricia manipulates men to ensure her safety and comfort. Tempted by stockings and lace lingerie, hung with jewellery, embracing children, screaming, dominating small realms from boutique to kitchen, Gaga embodies the angry passion and tender vulnerability. And, it seems, it is her acting that makes “House of Gucci” bigger than the crime story of the rich man’s life that made the news in the ’90s.