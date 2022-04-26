HORRORSHOW Best in show



Sydney hip-hop duo Horrorshow have announced they are bringing their Good Problems tour to Western Australia, with dates lined up at The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, June 4 and Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, on Sunday, June 5.

The news comes off the back of their recent single DMT, a lively new bop that describes the challenges of living through COVID lockdowns. “I feel like I’ve been stuck inside for so long, when outside the sun is shining,” it says, describing both the longing for full self-expression as well as the clarity the world is yearning for after the last two years.

The new single signifies a fresh direction for Horrorshow, with the track co-written by Grammy nominee Vincent Goodyer (18YOMAN) who has worked with artists such as Travis Scott, Lil Nas X and Kid Cudi. The song comes from the group’s Good Problems EP, due out Friday, May 13.

Horrorshow play The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, June 4 and Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to their Facebook event page