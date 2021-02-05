HOODOO GURUS Bars need guitars



One of Australia’s best loved and most enduring rock bands, Hoodoo Gurus, have announced they are coming to Perth to play a special concert at Fremantle Prison on Sunday, April 11.

Hit tracks tracks like What’s My Scene, I Want You Back and Bittersweet represent the unmistakable sound of the band, and have provided the soundtrack to Australian life from the 80s right through to today.

The Hoodoo Gurus formed in Sydney on January 1, 1981 to play their first show in an inner city lounge room. Founding members Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd have been joined along the way by Rick Grossman in 1989 and Nik Rieth in 2019.

The band’s debut Stoneage Romeos, full of garage punk songs and pop references, was named Australian Debut Album of the Year and was released in America where it stayed at number #1 in the Alternative/College charts for seven weeks, becoming one of the most played albums for the year on the college network.

Through the span of their international triumphs with sold out tours, nine gold and platinum records and accolades including being inducted into the Australian Music Hall of Fame, the Gurus have remained one of the most popular and successful musical acts Australia has ever produced.

In spite of the restrictions the world experienced and that the music industry in particular suffered in 2020, the Gurus kept busy in the studio and released a number of new singles with Answered Prayers, Hung Out To Dry and Get Out Of Dodge. These and other tracks presently being recorded will all be released on a new studio album this year.

Hoodoo Gurus will play Fremantle Prison on Sunday, April 11. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com