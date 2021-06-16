HOCKEY DAD Back in this state



Hockey Dad are hitting the road to bring last year’s album Brain Candy to regional Australia. The Windang (NSW) duo will hit stages across the country from August to October, with WA dates announced at The River, Margaret River, on Friday, August 20 and Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, August 21. Hockey Dad will be joined on the tour by special guests The Grogans.

“We absolutely love regional shows,” Hockey Dad shared this week on their Facebook page. “Can’t wait to plant our feet onto the finest and stickiest pub carpets across the nation,” they said.

Fans can expect to hear all their favourites from the band’s ARIA Top 5 album Brain Candy, including I Missed Out, Germaphobe and Itch, plus hits from Hockey Dad’s first two records.

Hockey Dad play The River, Margaret River, on Friday, August 20 and Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Saturday, August 21. For more info and to buy tickets head to hockeydadband.com