HILLTOP HOODS It’s show time



Hilltop Hoods will play their first headline shows in three years as they bring The Show Business Tour 2022 to stages across Australia this August and September. The Adelaide trio will hit RAC Arena on Saturday, September 17.

The announcement follows the release of Hilltop Hoods’ new single Show Business, featuring US soul singer Eamon. The track is their first offering from a new album since 2018.

Joining Hilltop Hoods for the national tour are A.B. Original, who will be bringing a taste of new music along with fan favourites from their debut album Reclaim Australia. Additional supports will be exciting Kenyan-born Australian singer songwriter Elsy Wameyo, and world-renowned turntablist DJ Total Eclipse.

The Show Business Tour 2022 will be Hilltop Hoods’s first headline tour since the The Great Expanse World Tour in 2019 which saw them playing sold-out arenas to over 100,000 fans in 14 different countries.

Fans can expect to hear classic hits such as 1955, The Nosebleed Section, Cosby Sweater, Chase That Feeling and more alongside their latest hit single Show Business.

Hilltop Hoods are one of Australia’s most popular acts with 10 x ARIA awards and six #1 Albums. They’re the #1 most streamed Australian artist on Spotify two years running; have sold out arena tours and have over 60 x Platinum accreditations and counting.

Hilltop Hoods play RAC Arena on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, May 11 from www.ticketek.com.au