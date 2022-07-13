HERE COMES THE SUN Here it comes



Music festival Here Comes The Sun is set to return this spring, taking over 3 Oceans Winery in the Margaret River region on Saturday, November 19.

ARIA charting songwriter Ziggy Alberts (pictured above) leads the line-up with his grassroots sounds and popular tracks Runaway and Laps Around The Sun. Joining him are festival favourites Winston Surfshirt, known for their smash 2017 single Be About You, which reached #27 in triple j’s Hottest 100.

ARIA award-winning rockers DZ Deathrays are on board to turn up the volume with a post-punk-party, while Babe Rainbow will bring their 1960s infused tunes including Peace Blossom Boogy and Love Forever. Dream/punk band Body Type and laid back folksters The Dreggs will also share the stage alongside hand-picked acts Kiera Jas, Livvy and Pricie.

Here Comes The Sun comes from the team behind Out Of The Woods, Sugarloaf Rock and Good Day Sunshine, delivering some of the country’s best artists to Western Australia in recent years.

Here Comes The Sun hits 3 Oceans Winery on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Get more info and tickets here