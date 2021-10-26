HEADWAY Taking flight at The Rechabite



The Rechabite will kick off an exciting new chapter this weekend with the first ever edition of HEADWAY, hitting the Northbridge venue this Friday, October 29.

HEADWAY will be the first in a series of events highlighting local line-ups with a focus on diverse and exciting artists whilst showcasing newly released music and artist collaborations. The special event goes down from 8pm in the venue’s marquee performance space The Rechabite Hall, which has been freshly dressed by install-extraordinaire Holiday Feelings.

For the very first edition of HEADWAY expect the finest selection of R&B, soul and indie sounds led by Your Girl Pho (pictured above), fresh from performing at Wave Rock Festival and Weekend at Bernie’s. Project BEXX will bring their electrifying dance anthems to the stage while indie six-piece Mal De Mer will bring the insatiable grooves that have made them a popular local live act.

Teaming up for a unique debut collab set is Perth hip-hop gem Hyclass and soul-pop royalty Ruby May, promising to provide a very special soul-infused showcase. Newcomer Jewel Owusu’s fusion of low-fi indie and R&B is set to be another highlight, while two of the most exciting DJ collectives in the west, Netwerxx and Club Jewelz, will keep the tunes pumping into the night.

This series marks a renewed focus on live music for The Rechabite since the addition of local post punk act NEW TALK’s Kiera Owen, who joined the team as Live Music & Club Programme Manager earlier this year. The venue also say they are looking forward to investing in a state-of-the-art sound system in the near future.

HEADWAY hits The Rechabite on Friday, October 29. Tickets are $15 (+bf) from Megatix or $20 at the door.