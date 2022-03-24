HAYDEN JAMES Lifting the lid



Sydney producer Hayden James has announced he will tour Australia and New Zealand in August and September in support of his sophomore album LIFTED, out Friday, April 8.

The triple-platinum selling artist will hit Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, August 27 with support from LIFTED guest artist and collaborators Boo Seeka and Melbourne/Naarm-based producer, vocalist and DJ, Memphis LK.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing my Lifted Tour to Australia and New Zealand after being away for so long,” said Hayden James. “I have a brand new album, brand new live show with the biggest production to date, and I’ve never been more excited to play in my home country and share it all with you.”

Hayden James said the LIFTED album was fuelled by his idea to create an energetic and uplifting collection that could help bring people together again after the tough years that have passed. Infusing the same emotion of his live shows into the project, the record features special guests Boo Seeka, Jem Cooke, SIDEPIECE and more, plus Hayden’s previous singles On Your Own (feat. Elderbrook) with Cassian, Hold Tight and Waiting for Nothing feat. YAEGER.

Since breaking out in 2013 with Permission to Love and going on to release platinum certified hits Numb feat. GRAACE, and Just Friends, the producer has continued to be at the forefront of the Australian house music scene, carrying on his run of hits with his ARIA-nominated debut album Between Us in 2019 which sits at over half a billion collective streams.

LIFTED is out Friday, April 8. Hayden James hits Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, August 27. For more info and to buy tickets head to arep.co/p/hjlifted-per