HARPER BLOOM Sunflower girl

Perth-bred, Melbourne-based indie-folk songsmith Harper Bloom has released her latest sun-soaked single, Sunflower Girl, and she is set to launch the new track in a rare hometown show at Mojos Bar on Thursday, December 24.

Sunflower Girl is the fourth single from Harper Bloom and closes a stellar year for the BIGSOUND 50 Artist, who landed a new management deal with Teamtrick (Allday, Mallrat) and a booking agency deal with New World Artists earlier this year.

To Bloom, Sunflower Girl was a stream of consciousness song that captured her growing experiences with her partner, from meeting and living on an island off the WA coast to travelling the world together. These shared journeys resulted in a song that presented the unique perspective of living a life of joyful simplicity and an appreciation for each other.

“I wanted Sunflower Girl to reflect how we felt about life, detailing how the purest joy comes from simply being in each other’s company and enjoying unique experiences, rather than the pursuit of materialistic gains,” she said of her new song.

Harper Bloom will launch her new single Sunflower Girl at Mojos Bar on Thursday, December 24. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.