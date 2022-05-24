HANSON Red Green Blue Tour



American pop-rock trio Hanson will return to Australia and New Zealand this November with their Red Green Blue 2022 Tour. The band will play at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Sunday, November 6.

Known for their 1997 international smash hit MMMBop and in celebration of 30 years performing together as Hanson, brothers Isaac Hanson (guitar, vocals, bass, piano), Taylor Hanson (keyboards, vocals, percussion), and Zac Hanson (drums, vocals, piano), as well as supporting members Dimitrius Collins (guitar) and Andrew Perusi (bass) will also tour Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland in support of their new album Red Green Blue.

“This tour is an exciting chance to reunite with our fans all over the world and celebrate three decades of music. We can’t wait to come together with fans across Australia and New Zealand, and share music live on stage once again,” said Taylor Hanson.

Red Green Blue is Hanson’s 11th studio album – a unique combination of three solo-led projects, bringing together Isaac, Taylor and Zac’s creative voices like never before, with each brother producing a third of the album (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green, and Zac’s Blue). The record is co-produced by Grammy Award-winning Producer, Engineer and Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award-winning Artist and Producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland), and features the pre-released tracks Child At Heart, Write You A Song and Don’t Let Me Down.

Hanson took the world by storm in the late ‘90s following the release of their 5 x ARIA Platinum and 4 x RIAA Platinum debut studio album Middle of Nowhere in 1997. The album reached #1 across the world, selling 10 million copies world-wide with hit singles MMMBop, Where’s the Love, I Will Come to You, Weird and Thinking of You.

The Red Green Blue 2022 Tour will premiere the 15 songs from the new project along with a career spanning set list of fan favourites including songs from 2020’s Against The World.

Hanson’s Red Green Blue 2022 Tour hits Astor Theatre on Sunday, November 6, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to premier.ticketek.com.au