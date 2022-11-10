

Hanson @ Astor Theatre

w/ John Calvin Abney

Monday, November 7, 2022

For the purpose of full transparency, Hanson is not a group that this reviewer was busting to see. But a friend was imploring me to re-listen to their first album twenty five years later, set aside any feelings of cringe, and actually take note of how impressive they were. Remaining unconvinced, it was with feelings of trepidation that I went to their show. Turns out though, no matter who you are, or how much of a music snob, seeing your pre-teen idols live and in person is actually really fun. Plus, my friend was right, they are incredibly talented.

Having sold out their Sunday night show, Hanson’s Monday night show was quite intimate, with only half the room full. Hilariously, as all tropes would suggest, the crowd was predominantly middle-aged women, who undoubtedly loved and were the same age as Hanson when Middle of Nowhere was released.

First act John Calvin Abney, like the band, hails from Oklahoma. Fittingly, he had that southern charm and famous drawl, sporting a harmonica around his neck and a guitar across his shoulder. Sadly the hum of the crowd was overwhelmingly loud, and it’s a shame not everyone was paying him the attention he deserved. Musically, he straddles folk and country, and raises his hat at the end of every tune. He spun stories about his songs, like Goodbye Temporarily, which is about a pizza date that went really badly – but lasted two years.

Next, singing about living in a truck, he embodied all the preconceptions we might have about a musician from the deep south, but it felt authentic, as he even got some of the audience clapping like “it’s a hoedown.” Clearly aware that many people were carrying on conversations and not paying attention, he asked for fifteen minutes of our time, saying afterwards he’d meet us at the bar and there would be “shots for everyone!” That said, someone from the audience made a request which he enthused was the first he had received in Australia. He wrapped up with I Must Be In A Good Place Now, a track that wears its Americana influences on it sleeves, and he raised his hat one last time before dancing off stage.

The three Hanson brothers, joined by two guitarists, stepped on stage to huge screams and applause and with no hesitation launch into Fired Up. “How are you guys feeling tonight?” asked Taylor, “Would you guys say you feel fired up?” It was surprisingly thrilling to see these once teen heartthrobs in such close proximity, and there was an instant shift in energy in the crowd. Waiting For This and Thinking ‘Bout Somethin,’ both from their 2010 album Shout It Out, had the audience singing along, but it was Where’s The Love that saw everyone really erupt. Maybe it’s nostalgia, or maybe it just stands up as a fun track, but it was definitely a highlight of their set.

Over the years Hanson have dipped their toes into a few genres, and with their musical proficiency, why not? Pop songs gave way to rock riffs, jazz piano blended into noodly solos, vocal harmonies moved into lung tickling wails. We got a taste of the new album RGB with Don’t Let Me Down, which is the perfect example of their genre exploration. It’s chock full of impressive fret work performed by back up guitarist Dimitrius Collins, while Zac sang on drums and the call of “hey, hey, hey” gave the tunes its driving force and put it right up there with the best songs of the set.

Over the course of two hours, the group traversed their entire back catalogue, touching on all their releases. Diehard fans on the barriers know the words to every song, their glow sticks shining in the dark. Calls of “I love you Zac” or “I love you Taylor” reached the stage, as the band shared that it’s been thirty years that they’ve been making music together.

Each of the brothers took turns singing, like Isaac on Watch Over Me. From memory he was the older, most awkward sibling, but his musical chops are second to none. An incredible guitarist, he can also sing as well as Taylor and Zac. Another new one, Child At Heart, is a beautiful exercise in harmony, followed by a stripped back version of Madeline, which the crowd sang along to, and then Zac took front and centre solo for a very sweet rendition of On and On, which got everyone into their lovey dovey feels.

Firmly in our emotions, the brothers pulled at everyone’s heartstrings with Save Me, before Isaac also got a chance to perform River solo. The next singalong came with Penny & Me, followed by another off the new album, Greener Pastures. Judging by the way these new songs stood out, RGB may just be the album that converts the naysayers into fans. After This Time Around, a couple more newies, and introducing all the musicians on stage, Taylor took his turn to solo by performing a cover of With A Little Help From My Friends (Joe Cocker style rather than The Beatles).

Taylor then hopped on the drums and Zac jumped on the keys for Juliet, then it was back to 1997 for A Minute Without You. Taking a moment to address the audience, Taylor told the audience everyone here has something special they shouldn’t give up on. It was the only moment of the entire evening that felt somewhat churchy for a band that is famously devout. It was also a great segue into I Was Born, which elicited a call and response from the crowd.

But finally it was time for the one song you can guarantee everyone was hanging out for. Mmmbop was the high point of the night. It sounded a little lower now we’ve all left puberty a long way behind us, but it’s an undeniable banger. Funny enough, compared to most gigs these days, the crowd didn’t hold their phones up to record it, which is usually a sure fire sign that people love a song. Instead we all danced and sang and reminisced about rollerblading and having no responsibilities. The set finished up with Get The Girl Back and 2000’s In The City.

Hanson had only a brief moment off stage while the crowd yelled for an encore at all kind of decibels, before they returned with John Calvin Abney, for Dressed In Brown Eyes. It was the perfect, down south hoedown vibe to end the night on. Blues harp, jangly piano, and a twinge of country spell time to concede that this reviewer has been converted. I love Hanson.

SHANNON FOX

Photos by Linda Dunjey