HALELUJAH Party with Pond at The Rechabite



Perth apparel and footwear boutique Highs and Lows is turning 15, and to celebrate they’re having a party where everyone’s invited. The special event Halelujah will take over all four levels of The Rechabite this Saturday, December 5 with Perth’s finest bands, DJs and visual artists.

World-beating psychedelic rockers Pond are set to bring their acclaimed live show to the Rechabite Hall. They will be joined by fellow genre-spanning locals Mt Mountain and Grievous Bodily Calm.

In the Goodwill Basement you can catch the sounds of Bilsby, Ephacy, HAL DJs, Jeff Jackson and MOVE DJs, while up on the Hello Rooftop party-starters Highgate Continental DJs, LO-FI DJs and Monty will be bringing good vibes from behind the decks.

Pairing up with community radio station RTRFM 92.1 and Propel Youth Arts WA, all profits from this special event will go to RTRFM and Kadjin Youth Arts.

Highs and Lows’ 15th Anniversary Party Halelujah takes over The Rechabite this Saturday, December 5. For more info and to buy tickets head to therechabite.com.au