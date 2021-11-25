HALELUJAH FESTIVAL Music lovers rejoice



HIGHS AND LOWS, in conjunction with Shelter Brewing Co. and RTRFM have announced Halelujah Festival, a two-day, loose and lofty summer party celebrating music, food, wine, beer and the holiday spirit on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16 at The Naval Store Fremantle.

After last year’s sold out event, the day and night festival will return for a weekend of fun, freedom, food, salty air and a boundless spectrum of aural delights. The weekender will take place over two blissed-out days, filled to the brim with live local music, interactive installations, premium food stalls, natural wines and delicious cocktails.

Delicious eats come courtesy of Peggy’s, Young Levain and MaKin Thai, with some special charcoal grill collabs thrown in for good measure.

The Halelujah Bar will showcase a selection of boujee natural wines from Mesa Wine, along with a hand-picked bunch of West Aussie winemakers. Shelter Brewing Co. will be on deck to quench your thirst with a selection of ice-cold tap beers, and South Beach Aperitivo will be stepping in to keep your spritz topped up.

For the very first time, this year’s event will fire up the rear outdoor laneway for the Low End Therapy stage, set to host a weekend of genre-spanning DJs beneath the sun and the stars. Part proceeds from the festival will support the not-for-profit charity, Line in the Sand.

Check out the full lineup below:

Saturday, January 15: 3pm – 11pm

LIVE MUSIC STAGE

Mt Mountain

Haircare

Yomi Ship

Web Rumors

Albert Loss & Siobhan Cotchin

LOW END THERAPY STAGE

Ben Taaffe

Henry Maxwell

Montana

Shari Vari Records

Bilsby

Sunday, January 16: 3pm -10pm

LIVE MUSIC STAGE

Jack Davies Solo

Hector Morlet

Kuzich

Romeo Walker

Banjo Lucia

LOW END THERAPY STAGE

Good Company Records

Low End Therapy DJs

Grainger & Dalton

Halelujah Festival hits The Naval Store Fremantle on Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to humanitix.com