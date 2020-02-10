GROOVIN THE MOO 2020 Cash this line up outside, how ’bout dat?



Everyone’s favourite regional all-ages festival Groovin The Moo has just announced another legen-dairy line up that has left us eagerly anticipating its arrival at Hay Park, Bunbury on Sunday, April 26.

So many Australian artists that scored big in the triple j Hottest 100 will be there, including Tones & I, Mallrat, Hayden James, Dope Lemon and San Cisco alongside mega-weights Gang Of Youths, The Cat Empire and The Veronicas plus new favourites Ruby Fields, Kira Puru, WAAX and Manu Crooks.

Leading the charge of the big-name internationals would have to be Supergrass, trash-talking, bad-girl rapper Bhad Bhabie (pictured above), as well as Kelis, Clairo and Darude. Plus in what is a welcome but left-field addition to the bill, New York hip hop legends The Sugarhill Gang are set to bring the rap delights to the South West this April long weekend.

Check out the full line up:

AJ TRACEY (UK)

BHAD BHABIE (USA)

BLANCO BROWN (USA)

THE CAT EMPIRE

CHANNEL TRES (USA)

CLAIRO (USA)

DARUDE (FIN)

DOPE LEMON

E^ST

GANG OF YOUTHS

HAYDEN JAMES

KELIS (USA)

KIRA PURU

MALLRAT

MANU CROOKS

MAXO KREAM (USA)

RUBY FIELDS

SAN CISCO

SLOWLY SLOWLY

SUGARHILL GANG (USA)

SUPERGRASS (UK)

TONES AND I

THE VERONICAS

WAAX

YBN CORDAE (USA)

With hosts;

JAWBREAKERS | MAI

Groovin The Moo 2020 hits WA on Sunday, April 26 at Hay Park in Bunbury. For tickets and more info hit up the official site here at gtm.net.au