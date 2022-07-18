GROOVE ARMADA Still stylin’



UK dance duo Groove Armada have announced their return to Australia in 2022, hitting Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Sunday, November 20.

Celebrating 25 years since debuting in 1997, Tom Findlay and Andy Cato have achieved three UK Top 10 albums, three Grammy nominations, a BRIT nomination and a succession of hit singles, accruing nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify. Groove Armada have also collaborated with or remixed countless high profile artists, including Madonna, Paul Simon, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Neneh Cherry and Bryan Ferry.

Groove Armada welcomed a new chapter in 2020, releasing their eighth studio album Edge of the Horizon.

Groove Armada play Kings Park and Botanic Garden on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 21 from www.secretsounds.com