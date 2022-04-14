GRETTA RAY Ray of sunshine



Gretta Ray has announced a national tour in support of her 2021 album Begin To Look Around. The Melbourne singer-songwriter will play in major cities across the country, with a Perth date at Mojos Bar on Saturday, June 18.

Gretta’s latest release, the empowering coming of age record, Begin To Look Around, chronicles the journey of a young artist navigating the winding lanes of womanhood, romance, heartbreak, travel and friendship. The making of the bold, layered and colourful pop album took place in Melbourne, Sydney and her adopted home of London with an array of writer-producers. The result is a thoughtfully crafted body of work that has seen Gretta Ray nominated for ARIA’s Breakthrough Artist as well as Australian Album of the Year at the J Awards of 2021.

Begin To Look Around also featured in X-Press Magazine’s Top Albums of 2021 with her single Cherish also rated amongst our top tracks of the year.

The album followed on from Ray’s 2018 EP Here and Now, plus singles including Re:Stacks, a Bon Iver cover with Dustin Tebbutt, Better with Japanese Wallpaper and her own, Heal You In Time.

Gretta Ray plays Mojos Bar on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Tickets go on sale today from secretsounds.com