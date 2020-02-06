GREEN DAY, WEEZER & FALL OUT BOY Wake us up when October ends



Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have announced a massive joint tour of Australia and New Zealand, and Perth is going to be first to enjoy the epic triple-bill on Sunday, November 8 at HBF Park. While each of the bands had teased details about the potential tour on their social media pages in the past few days, the Hella Mega Tour was only just officially announced today by Live Nation.

The massive tour is in support of Green Day and Weezer’s forthcoming albums, Father of All… and Van Weezer, respectively. Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy just released their second compilation album, Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two, in November.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy play HBF Park on Sunday, November 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 from Live Nation.