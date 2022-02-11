GREAT GABLE Our love to admire



Ahead of their national tour this February to June, today Great Gable have released their breezy new single Our Love via Rainbow Valley Records.

The local four-piece have also revealed new dates for their national tour including extra gigs in Western Australia. These include shows at Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth on Friday, February 18; Prince of Wales, Bunbury on Thursday, March 10; and The River, Margaret River on Friday, March 11.

Great Gable will then hit the eastern states with shows lined up in Tasmania, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

They then return to WA to perform the previously announced dates including a licensed all-ages show at Astor Theatre, Perth on Sunday, April 17; Froth Craft Brewery, Exmouth on Friday, June 3; Mermaid Hotel, Dampier on Saturday, June 3; and Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome on Sunday, June 5.

Our Love is a blissed-out jam produced by Matt Corby and Alex Henriksson. “It’s about the morning sun coming through your bedroom window and shining on the one you love,” says frontman Alex Whiteman of the track.

The new single follows on from Great Gable’s breezy lead single Hazy, and the jaunty follow up Another Day – their first releases with new label Rainbow Valley Records. The new music comes off the back of their acclaimed 2020 debut album Tracing Faces.

With a fervent, die-hard fanbase, and renowned for their mesmerising and commanding live performance, Great Gable have supported the likes of Ocean Alley, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and performed festival sets at Groovin The Moo, Falls Festival, SOTA Fest and Wave Rock Weekender amongst numerous sold-out tours.

Great Gable’s new single Our Love is out now with national tour dates lined up from February to June 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.greatgablemusic.com