GREAT GABLE Off the wall



Fresh from a lap of the country on a national tour, local four-piece Great Gable have announced their second studio album On The Wall In The Morning Light, out Friday, July 8 via Rainbow Valley Records. To mark the release, the Perth rockers have unveiled the exuberant new single Dancing Shoes.

“The song is about taking chances,” says lead guitarist Matt Preen. “It’s about not knowing what might happen, but putting yourself in a vulnerable position can lead to the most wonderful and loveliest moments.” The album features the aforementioned Dancing Shoes, and recent singles Hazy, Another Day and Our Love.

The band – comprised of Alex Whiteman (vocals), Matt Preen (guitar), Callum Guy (drums) and Christopher Bye (bass) – worked separately during lockdown and together in between, and arrived at Matt Corby’s newly minted Rainbow Valley Studios to record their second album. With Corby and Alex Henriksson in the producer’s chairs the band worked and lived on site for close to a month. Recording the new material from scratch, the band aimed to retain an elegant simplicity to the more direct and potent batch of songs, with guitars purposely brought to the fore.

Great Gable have been on a steady rise the past few years, supporting the likes of Ocean Alley, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and performing festival sets at Groovin The Moo, Falls Festival, SOTA Fest and Wave Rock Weekender amongst numerous sold-out tours.

After hitting stages across the country already this year, Great Gable will continue their national tour this winter with WA shows at Froth Craft Brewery, Exmouth on Friday, June 3; Mermaid Hotel, Dampier on Saturday, June 3; and Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome on Sunday, June 5.

Great Gable’s second studio album On The Wall In The Morning Light is out Friday, July 8. Check out their new track Dancing Shoes below.