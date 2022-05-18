GRAPEVINE GATHERING Sip, sip, hooray!



Grapevine Gathering is returning to Western Australia this year, bringing a stacked line-up of international stars and local favourites to Sandalford Wines on Saturday, October 1.

Headlining the 2022 vintage are UK indie-rockers The Kooks alongside Aussie party starters Peking Duk and The Veronicas. Joining them will be Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Gus Dapperton, Jack River, Alice Skye, Nyxen and Becca Hatch, with more to be announced.

Loveable legends The Inspired Unemployed will be hosting all five shows nationally, performing changeover DJ sets, and various other shenanigans.

Located in picturesque wine regions across the country, Grapevine Gathering is a chance to escape the city and sample lush vineyards, rolling lawns, delectable food & wine, and have an all round “grape time.”

Grapevine Gathering hits Sandalford Wines on Saturday, October 1, 2022. To register for pre-sale tickets head to www.grapevinegathering.com.au