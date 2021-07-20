GRAND CASUAL Spaced out



Esperance rockers Grand Casual are celebrating the release of their new single Spaced with a regional tour of Western Australia. The trio will kick off the tour at Beer Farm, in the South West on Friday, July 23 before heading north in early August to play shows at some of the state’s most popular winter tourist destinations, including Coral Bay, Exmouth, Monkey Mia, Shark Bay and Dongara.

“Spaced was written mid-year 2020, around the point the three of us we were once again allowed to share a jam space,” Grand Casual said. “Lyrically it is an abstract tune though at its heart is a discussion about our relationship with the people around us and how they influence our mental state…Spaced is that place where you don’t really know what the hell is going on, you don’t really have a clear way forward. This can be negative as it leads to procrastination and loneliness, or this can be positive as it allows us to reflect upon our own lives while taking a step back.”

Grand Casual say Spaced was fresh in their minds having been written with purpose over the two months prior to their August 2020 studio date. In the lead up they were unsure as to whether we would make the session with lockdowns and travel restrictions an ongoing concern. Spaced was recorded at Debaser Studio with Andy Lawson, who took the track from a demo to a soundscape they say “the three of us would have struggled to imagine.”

Grand Casual embarked on a solid run of dates in October last year, playing a sold-out Indian Ocean Hotel gig in Scarborough, and a sold-out gig alongside The Floors, Little Lord Street Band and Car Park Social in Esperance, before rounding out the year with a career highlight, supporting Perth heavyweights Karnivool in Kalgoorlie.

So far this year Grand Casual have kept up the pace, playing at There Goes The Sun Festival in January and releasing new single Sway to coincide with Nannup Music Festival and a run of shows in February and March.

Check out the full tour dates below:

Friday, July 23: Beerfarm, Metricup

Thursday, August 5: Ningaloo Beach Resort, Coral Bay

Friday, August 6: Froth Craft, Exmouth

Monday, August 9: Ningaloo Beach Resort, Coral Bay

Tuesday, August 10: Monkey Mia Resort, Monkey Mia

Thursday, August 12: Monkey Mia Resort, Monkey Mia

Friday, August 13: Heritage Resort Shark Bay, Shark Bay

Saturday, August 14: Southerlys, Dongara

Spaced is out Thursday, July 29. Grand Casual hit multiple dates across Western Australia from Friday, July 23 until Saturday, August 14. For more info and to buy tickets, head to Grand Casual’s Facebook page.