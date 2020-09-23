GRAND CASUAL Esperance rockers take a Sunday Trip



Esperance rockers Grand Casual have announced their first Perth show ever, titled Sunday Trip, at the Indian Ocean Hotel on Sunday, October 4. Joining them are fellow Esperance-based band Car Park Social and Perth acts The Washing Line Economy and Bag of Bones. The show will also be the official after party for the Drug Aware Groundswell Festival, a free, all-ages festival running over the first weekend of October in Scarborough.

The three-piece, who were nominated for Best Regional Act at the WAM Awards in 2018, will also be bringing their new single Western Border to the show after it was released in April. The band say they were committed to creating the right environment for their first show in Perth, which included the right supporting acts and the right venue.

“Sunday Trip will be our first ticketed outing in Perth,” says frontman Kyza Smithson. “We have Car Park Social up from Esperance and have been really looking forward to playing a metro show with these guys. Perth-based act The Washing Line Economy bring a sick vibe every time they play and Bag of Bones rounds out the line-up, bringing their garage blues to the stage.”

With so many complications for the arts industry this year, especially in regards to live shows, Grand Casual feel fortunate that they can get back to touring, which is sure to translate in their performance. “Expect some pirouettes from yours truly, some one-handed drum and bass ridiculousness from Joe, and some casual shredding from the axeman Matt.”

The show also kicks off a run of more gigs across Western Australia throughout October. “A Sunday Trip for us marks the opportunity to breathe a little. In October we return to the road, with shows on October 3 at Rodney’s Bait and Tackle, October 17 at Saturday Night Jive in Esperance, October 24 at Six Degrees in Albany and October 25 at Clancy’s Dunsborough.”

Grand Casual’s Sunday Trip goes down at the Indian Ocean Hotel on Sunday, October 4 with Car Park Social, The Washing Line Economy and Bag Of Bones. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.