GRACE TAME Amazing grace



Activist, 2021 Australian of The Year and one of the most recognised and celebrated Australian women of recent times will be embarking on her An Evening With Grace Tame live tour with shows across Australia, including a Perth date on Monday, October 10 at Perth Concert Hall.

The tour is to celebrate the release of her memoir The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner, published on September 27 and is available to buy from Pan Macmillan Australia.

As a survivor of child sexual abuse Tame found the courage to stand up and use her voice, inspiring others and creating a catalyst for conversation and action.

“When we share, we heal, reconnect, and grow, both as individuals and as a united, strengthened collective. History, lived experience, the whole truth, unsanitised, and unedited, is our greatest learning resource. It is what informs social and structural change.” – Grace Tame – National Press Club of Australia 2021

The live-in-conversation tour will see Grace tell her story, in her own words, on her terms. Intelligent, heart felt and often funny, Tame will offer a constructive and optimistic vision for a better future.

“I have given heart and tears and raw honesty (and a few dad jokes) to this project – my whole self. I can’t wait to share it with you and to keep the conversation going.” – Grace Tame

This tour will also directly support The Grace Tame Foundation, a not-for-profit philanthropic organisation established in 2021 to campaign for, and help fund initiatives which work to prevent and respond to sexual abuse of children and others.

Grace Tame will bring her live-in-conversation tour to Perth Concert Hall on Monday, October 10, 2022. Tickets are available now via www.GraceTame.com.