GOOD VIBRATIONS Giving us excitations



A new record store has opened its doors in West Perth this week. Good Vibrations, selling new and used vinyl, cassettes and accessories, began trading on Wednesday, June 2 at the Seasons Arcade at 1251 Hay Street.

Owner Gavin Clancy has been collecting records for years, and says opening a record store seemed like the logical next step. “At Good Vibrations, we’re all about music and good vibes. First and foremost we aim to support the amazing local music scene here in Perth, showcasing and promoting the work of young bands and artists,” he said.

The record store is set to sport a selection of new and secondhand releases from all ends of the musical spectrum, from classic rock albums, 12″ singles for DJs, to new indie exclusives. “If you love music as much as we do, come in and check it out!” said Clancy.

Good Vibrations is open now at the Seasons Arcade at 1251 Hay Street, West Perth. To find out more, head to goodvibrationsrecords.com