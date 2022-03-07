GOOD DAY SUNSHINE FESTIVAL Returns to the South West





Good Day Sunshine Festival returns in 2022, taking over Busselton Foreshore on Saturday, September 24, with a line-up of world-class live music and the finest beverages and tastiest food the South West has to offer.

The festival come courtesy of the good folk that brought you Here Comes The Sun, Sugarloaf Rock and Out Of The Woods Festival, who are “pulling out all the stops” to create an event to remember.

International superstar and Grammy Award-winning Leon Bridges (USA) will be joined by a handpicked selection of Australian artists, both established and emerging; including The Teskey Brothers, Thelma Plum and Josh Pyke who have countless ARIA Music Award nominations and wins between them, plus crowd favourites Abbe May, Little Quirks and Siobhan Cotchin.