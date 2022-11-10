GLENN MUSTO: FIRE SKY RIVER EARTH Into the unknown



Fire Sky River Earth, the solo project of WA-born, now Victorian based singer/songwriter, Glenn Musto (Showbag!, The Nordeens, College Fall), has announced his first release, EP Ledge Of A Scar, will be out on Friday, November 11 through Elemental Zen Records.

To celebrate the release, Fire Sky River Earth will be touring live across Australian in November and December including a performance in his home state of WA at The Backlot Theatre‘s Live At The Backlot live music session on Sunday, November 27.

Originally from Perth, Musto moved east before deciding to leave the inner-city life to live west of Melbourne amongst the old growth dry forest, with the single purpose of deconstructing. Ledge Of A Scar documents this brave move, covering the brutal territory of diving head first into the unknown.

Fire Sky River Earth will play Live At The Backlot on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Ledge Of A Scar is out Friday, November 11, 2022. For preorders, show tickets and more info head to Fire Sky River Earth.