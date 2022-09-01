GINA WILLIAMS & GUY GHOUSE The hills are alive



A profoundly moving celebration of Balladong Noongar culture will be the centrepiece of York Festival 2022 as the popular annual event takes over the historic town from Friday, September 23 until Sunday, October 9. Two Mountains Dreaming is set to be a spectacular fusion of storytelling, music, dance and light, bringing to life an ancient tale next to the Avon River at twilight on Friday, September 23. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to the star performers for the special event, Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, to find out how the project came together and how it celebrates the unique culture and history of the region.

This is such a unique kind of performance. How did you come to be part of this project?

Guy and I are both thrilled to be part of this incredible production. We were invited by Elliot Chambers, who is Producer of the York Festival. It’s a story we have loved for a really long time – we wrote and released a song on our second album Bindi Bindi which tells this story.

For those that aren’t familiar, who are the Balladong people? What has been unique about their history that has shaped their culture today?

Balladong people are one of the clan groups that make up the mighty Noongar nation. Their country encompasses the Wheatbelt region of WA and the town of York sits firmly in this.

What is your own connection to the region and the stories that come from there?

I’m a Balladong daughter, and a descendant of the Traditional Owners of this story.

What is the significance of the hills in York and how does it continue to remain important today?