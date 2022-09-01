GINA WILLIAMS & GUY GHOUSE The hills are alive

A profoundly moving celebration of Balladong Noongar culture will be the centrepiece of York Festival 2022 as the popular annual event takes over the historic town from Friday, September 23 until Sunday, October 9. Two Mountains Dreaming is set to be a spectacular fusion of storytelling, music, dance and light, bringing to life an ancient tale next to the Avon River at twilight on Friday, September 23. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to the star performers for the special event, Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse, to find out how the project came together and how it celebrates the unique culture and history of the region.
This is such a unique kind of performance. How did you come to be part of this project?
Guy and I are both thrilled to be part of this incredible production. We were invited by Elliot Chambers, who is Producer of the York Festival. It’s a story we have loved for a really long time – we wrote and released a song on our second album Bindi Bindi which tells this story.
For those that aren’t familiar, who are the Balladong people? What has been unique about their history that has shaped their culture today?
Balladong people are one of the clan groups that make up the mighty Noongar nation. Their country encompasses the Wheatbelt region of WA and the town of York sits firmly in this.
What is your own connection to the region and the stories that come from there?
I’m a Balladong daughter, and a descendant of the Traditional Owners of this story.
What is the significance of the hills in York and how does it continue to remain important today?
This is a story of forbidden love, which goes back thousands of generations. It is a story we have continued to tell as we do with many of our traditional stories. What I love about this in a modern context is it’s still relevant and applicable today for everyone. It also shows the broader public the strict rules and protocols we observed with our families and relationships.
Who else is coming together to bring this production to life? And what are you looking forward to most about being part of it?
We are really excited to be working with the Traditional Owners of this story, and thankful for their invitation and support in being part of this. Also, we’re really looking forward to working with Rachel Dease, someone whose work we genuinely admire.
What do you hope people will take away from this experience?
As with everything we do, it’s always about what connects us as human beings. Our hope is we will walk away with new knowledge about the history of this place we call home, that we will have a deeper understanding of the old knowledge that has come from this place and we will be inspired to go and learn more about language and culture.