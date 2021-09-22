GIANT DWARF Release new single TV Witch



Perth rockers Giant Dwarf have released their new single TV Witch today, Wednesday, September 22, across all streaming platforms.

The local leaders in stoner/fuzz rock will ring in its release with a launch party this Saturday, September 25 at Convenients in Northbridge with support from Queensland rockers Death By Carrot, Seawitch featuring real witch Fiona Horne formerly of Def FX and local doom metal duo Ohm Rune.

TV Witch is Giant Dwarf’s first release since their self-titled album hit the airwaves in 2019. The album amassed 40,000 streams in one month via the Stoned Meadow of Doom YouTube channel and facilitated the band singing to Sound Effect Records in Greece.

This year has seen the band push ahead with live shows amidst repeated COVID lockdowns and interruptions as well as writing and recording for their upcoming second album which is due for release in 2022.

Giant Dwarf’s new single TV Witch is out now. Giant Dwarf will celebrate the release at Convenients this Saturday, September 25. For more info and to buy tickets head to Oztix