GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL First program announce



The German Film Festival is coming back to Perth this winter, screening at multiple venues from Thursday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Presented by Palace, in association with Luna Palace and German Films, the festival will showcase the best contemporary German cinema direct from major festivals in Europe plus a selection from its German-speaking neighbours, Austria and Switzerland.

This year’s Festival Special Presentation is Dear Thomas (Lieber Thomas) a historical monochrome biopic of East German writer and filmmaker Thomas Brasch, starring rising star Albrecht Schuch (Fabian: Going to the Dogs and Berlin Alexanderplatz GFF21). Brasch was born as a German-Jewish emigrant in England, moving to the GDR with his family in the 1950s. As he grows into a prolific writer and poetic rebel, he struggles with the reality of censorship in communist East Germany.

The gripping historical drama The Last Execution (Nahschuss) starring Lars Eidinger and based on the real-life case of Werner Teske. Tempted by the offer of a prestigious professorship, an ambitious scientist is convinced to work for the GDR’s Stasi in 1981 East Berlin but is soon accused of espionage.

The smart comedy Contra directed by Sönke Wortmann and stars Christoph Maria Herbsts, Nilam Farooq and Hassan Akkouch. A law student prepares for a debating competition with the help of a cynical professor who has been given a final chance to redeem himself after a video of him insulting a student goes viral.

The Goethe-Institut will again contribute the popular sidebar Kino for Kids, in addition to a celebration of the organisation’s 50-year anniversary in Australia, with a special selection of films from the 1970s to the 2020s to be announced in May.

“The Goethe-Institut is proud to be a close partner of the German Film Festival,” said Christoph Mücher, Director of Goethe-Institut Australia. “To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Goethe-Institut Australia we invite the audience to a cinematic journey through German film and to enjoy five great German film classics from the last five decades. We are equally excited to contribute the popular sidebar ‘Kino for Kids’ which offers young audiences, schools and families a fantastic collection of the latest German language films, all of them Australian premieres.”

Check out the highlights from the Kino for Kids Sidebar below.

Mission Ulja Funk

In this fun adventure, 12-year-old astronomy geek Ulja, armed with a stolen hearse and a classmate as driver, journeys across Eastern Europe to monitor the impact of an asteroid.

A Secret Book of Friendship – The Greatest Adventure of Their Life (Nachtwald)

Two boys set out on a search for a legendary cave in the Black Forest during their summer holidays in this tender and profound adventure story.

School of Magical Animals (Die Schule der magischen Tiere)

A warm-hearted and charming adventure featuring CGI animated animals, this live-action family film centres on the new girl at an unusual school, where the children receive a magical animal as a companion.

Tales of Franz (Die Geschichten vom Franz)

In this family comedy based on Christine Nöstlinger’s bestselling book series, a primary school student, the smallest in his class, seeks the advice of an influencer much to the skepticism of his best friends.

The Wall Between Us (Zwischen uns die Mauer)

When Anna from West Germany and GDR citizen Philipp meet in East Berlin in the mid-1980s, it is love at first sight, but the love-struck teenagers are separated by the heavily guarded border.

The 2022 German Film Festival will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Wednesday, June 22 at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX. The full programme will be announced and tickets will be on sale Thursday, May 5 from germanfilmfestival.com.au