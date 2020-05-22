GALAXY DRIVE-IN THEATRE Big screen movies are back



If you’ve been itching for some big screen entertainment, then good news has arrived! After closing in March due to Coronavirus restrictions, Galaxy Drive-In Theatre in Kingsley will reopen Friday, May 22, allowing movie-lovers to get back to enjoying the big screen in safety.

The current line up of films includes Sonic The HedgeHog and Playing With Fire with more to be announced. Perth’s only Drive-In cinema will screen movies on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 6.15 pm.