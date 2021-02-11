FRESH PRODUCE Groovin the new



Last week the team behind Groovin the Moo at Cattleyard Promotions announced the popular annual festival would not going ahead this year. While it was disappointing to see the regional all ages event cancelled for the second year running, the news coincided with the announcement of Fresh Produce; an exciting new series set to spring up in its place.

Today Cattleyard Promotions have unveiled more details about Fresh Produce, and a line up set to hit stages across the country over eight weekends this Spring. The new series will offer two separate concerts in each region, with single day and weekend tickets available.

Six artists from around the country will be popping up at every Fresh Produce region. G Flip, Cosmo’s Midnight and Spacey Jane will take to the stage on the Friday night and Lime Cordiale, Mallrat and Hooligan Hefs will play on the Saturday night in all eight locations across the country.

Each Fresh Produce concert will also showcase a curated selection of local talent across a wide range of genres. The shows in Bunbury will see the above headliners joined by local stars Death By Denim, Flewnt, Your Girl Pho, Great Gable, Smol Fish, MALi JO$E and some of WA’s finest DJs.

Check out the line up for both nights of Fresh Produce in Bunbury below:

Friday, August 20:

G FLIP | COSMO’S MIDNIGHT | SPACEY JANE

DEATH BY DENIM | FLEWNT | YOUR GIRL PHO

With DJs CASUAL CONNECTION | UGLY DJ CO

Saturday, August 21:

LIME CORDIALE | MALLRAT | HOOLIGAN HEFS

GREAT GABLE | SMOL FISH | MALi JO$E

With DJs ZOLLY | WHERESHOLLY

Fresh Produce shows will have limited capacity as they have been purposefully created to exist within the ever-changing environment of COVID and its subsequent restrictions. With a single stage outdoor set up, Fresh Produce has the ability to be seated and fit within the relevant state requirements at the time, ensuring everyone enjoys the show in a safe environment.

Cattleyard Promotions have also stated there will be heaps of local lovin’ still to be announced for each Fresh Produce show, including community programs and food and drink vendors.

Fresh Produce goes down at Hay Park, Bunbury on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. Tickets go on sale 9am local time on Thursday, February 18 from Moshtix, with single concert and weekend tickets (which includes both concerts) available. More ticketing information will be available next week on the Fresh Produce website.