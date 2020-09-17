FREO LONG TABLE DINNER How to help the homeless in 2020



The famed Freo Long Table Dinner, now in its fifth year, will be running again on Saturday, November 28. Organised by the National Hotel and homeless support charity St Patrick’s Community Support Centre, the annual event raises funds for those who need it most.

This year the event, hosted in the new location of Fremantle’s Kings Square, will feature numerous high-profile chefs including TV’s Anna Gare, Kailis Fish Market Café head chef Pete Manifis, Bread in Common’s Scott Brannigan, Manuka Woodfire Kitchen’s Kenny McHardy and Melissa Palinkas from Young George and Ethos. Students from the Empyrean Education Institute will provide additional support in the National Hotel kitchen.

The three-course dinner will be accompanied by some of the state’s best wines, including Leeuwin Estate, Ferngrove Estate, and Capel Vale Wines with local craft beers from Little Creatures.

The Freo Long Table Dinner will take place at 7pm on Saturday, November 28 at Fremantle's King Square.