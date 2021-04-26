FRENZAL RHOMB So much fun at Badlands



Frenzal Rhomb have announced they’re returning to Western Australia for a show at Badlands Bar on Friday, August 6.

The Sydney punk legends released the news in a statement on their Facebook page.

The four-piece described the tour as a “large-scale inoculation rollout program from May through to November.” They said they will be bringing “their existing riffs, lyrics and melodies to towns and cities across Australia playing intimate venues to large scale festivals (hub style) to ensure we, as a nation reach herd immunity… and life can go back to normal as soon as possible. Areas left out of these rollout dates are told to be patient, or just get on a bus.”

Frenzal Rhomb are also set to visit WA in October for Spring Loaded festival alongside a host of big Aussie acts including Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah and more at Red Hill Auditorium.

Frenzal Rhomb hit Badlands Bar on Friday, August 6. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au