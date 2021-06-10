FREMANTLE WINTER MUSIC PARTY Set times revealed

RTRFM have revealed the set times for their annual Fremantle Winter Music Party on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature 18 acts across four venues, including the Railway Hotel, Port Beach Garden Bar, the Swan Lounge and the Swan Basement from 7pm till late.
Swan Lounge promises beats, rhymes and soulful vocals courtesy of some of the city’s finest MCs and singers, including Sowdy, Anesu, Drea, Cruz Patterson and Myriad Sun.
Swan Basement will serve up an electric smorgasbord of performances from Gia Como, Claudie Joy and The Joy Boys, Ken Paolo, The Psychotic Reactions and Ghost Care.
Railway Hotel and Port Beach Garden Bar will feature Hot Sand, Lo, Cloning, DV Stargaze, Web Rumors, Yomi Ship, Mt. Mountain and the debut show of Timothy Nelson’s Indoor Fins.
All ticket sales help to keep RTRFM on air and supporting local, independent music and arts. The community radio station has advised that capacity across all venues is in line with COVID restrictions and therefore they may fill quickly.
Check out the playing times below:
Railway Hotel & Port Beach Garden Bar
19:00 – 19:30 Hot Sand
19:30- 20:00 Lo
20:00 – 20:30 Cloning
20:30 – 21:00 DV Stargaze
21:00 – 21:40 Web Rumors
21:40 – 22:20 Indoor Fins
22:20 – 23:00 Yomi Ship
23:00 – 23:40 Mt. Mountain
Swan Lounge
20:10 – 20:40 Drea
21:00 – 21:30 Anesu
21:50 – 22:20 Sowdy
22:40 – 23:10 Cruz Patterson
23:30 – 00:00 Myriad Sun
Swan Basement
19:30 – 20:00 Gia Como
20:30 – 21:00 Claudie Joy and The Joy Boys
21:20 – 22:50 Psychotic Reactions
22:10 – 22:50 Ken Paolo
23:10 – 23:50 Ghost Care
RTRFM’s Fremantle Winter Music Party hits Railway Hotel, Port Beach Garden Bar, Swan Lounge and Swan Basement on Saturday, June 19. Tickets are available now via rtrfm.com.au.