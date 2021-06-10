FREMANTLE WINTER MUSIC PARTY Set times revealed



RTRFM have revealed the set times for their annual Fremantle Winter Music Party on Saturday, June 19. The event will feature 18 acts across four venues, including the Railway Hotel, Port Beach Garden Bar, the Swan Lounge and the Swan Basement from 7pm till late.

Swan Lounge promises beats, rhymes and soulful vocals courtesy of some of the city’s finest MCs and singers, including Sowdy, Anesu, Drea, Cruz Patterson and Myriad Sun.

Swan Basement will serve up an electric smorgasbord of performances from Gia Como, Claudie Joy and The Joy Boys, Ken Paolo, The Psychotic Reactions and Ghost Care.

Railway Hotel and Port Beach Garden Bar will feature Hot Sand, Lo, Cloning, DV Stargaze, Web Rumors, Yomi Ship, Mt. Mountain and the debut show of Timothy Nelson’s Indoor Fins.

All ticket sales help to keep RTRFM on air and supporting local, independent music and arts. The community radio station has advised that capacity across all venues is in line with COVID restrictions and therefore they may fill quickly.

Check out the playing times below:

Railway Hotel & Port Beach Garden Bar

19:00 – 19:30 Hot Sand

19:30- 20:00 Lo

20:00 – 20:30 Cloning

20:30 – 21:00 DV Stargaze

21:00 – 21:40 Web Rumors

21:40 – 22:20 Indoor Fins

22:20 – 23:00 Yomi Ship

23:00 – 23:40 Mt. Mountain

Swan Lounge

20:10 – 20:40 Drea

21:00 – 21:30 Anesu

21:50 – 22:20 Sowdy

22:40 – 23:10 Cruz Patterson

23:30 – 00:00 Myriad Sun

Swan Basement

19:30 – 20:00 Gia Como

20:30 – 21:00 Claudie Joy and The Joy Boys

21:20 – 22:50 Psychotic Reactions

22:10 – 22:50 Ken Paolo

23:10 – 23:50 Ghost Care

RTRFM’s Fremantle Winter Music Party hits Railway Hotel, Port Beach Garden Bar, Swan Lounge and Swan Basement on Saturday, June 19. Tickets are available now via rtrfm.com.au.