FREMANTLE RECLINK COMMUNITY CUP Bouncing back



Footy fundraiser Reclink Australia Community Cup is set to return to WA this year, hitting Fremantle Oval on Sunday, October 10. It will be a long-awaited chance for The Newshounds (media) to take on reigning champs The Bandgropers (musicians) after the popular event was cancelled last year due to COVID concerns.

This year’s theme, “Talking to a stranger” by Hunters & Collectors, is inspired by community connection which is echoed through previous events. Sarah Kitis, Reclink Australia‘s State Manager for WA, said, “we look forward to seeing you all at the return of the Reclink Community Cup for an exciting day of grassroots footy, and music. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

While footy is the star on the day of the Cup, the event is just as renowned for its incredible bill of pre-match, half-time, and post-match bands. Frank’s Fish Tank, Last Quokka, and Pat Chow will be a part of this year’s lineup, with Tom Fisher as MC and kids activities throughout the day.

The Fremantle Reclink Community Cup lands at Fremantle Oval on Sunday, October 10. For more info and to buy tickets visit communitycup.com.au