FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE Sunday music returns



Fremantle Arts Centre‘s beloved flagship music program Sunday Music will return in October, presenting free weekly concerts every Sunday under the trees in FAC’s stunning Front Garden right through until March 2022. The first announce features a typically diverse line-up of WA’s best musicians, offering everything from global rhythms and Australiana, to folk, jazz, hip hop and more.

The new season kicks off on Sunday, October 3 with much-loved Fremantle stalwarts the Justin Walshe Folk Machine. Walshe and his ever-evolving band of folk, country, bluegrass and alt-country allstars have been charming port city audiences for near on a decade, with tall tales of the sea, the sprawling outback and everything in between.

Blending electro-pop, soul, indie, hip hop and RnB, Perth’s self-produced singer-songwriter Grace Sanders combines honest, biting lyricism with intricate melodies to create a unique musical palette. Heralded by her signature dynamic vocal style, Grace Sanders is sure to have audiences dancing, crying and everything in between on Sunday, October 10.

Sanders will be joined on the grounds by Eli Greeneyes, a local artist armed with a fresh, brash sound, distorted guitars, big hip hop beats and honest, commanding lyrics.

Perth’s finest purveyors of Afro and Island sounds, Afrotropik Records, have put together a supergroup of musicians to celebrate the sounds of the Indian Ocean on Sunday, October 17. In a special one-off performance to coincide with the Indian Ocean Craft Triennial, the Creole All Stars will feature Grace Barbe (Seychelles), Soukouss Internationale’s Quentin Thony (Reunion Island), Mahamudo Selimane (Mozambique) and more for a night of tropical vibes, African rhythms and dancing.

The Struggling Kings are made up of three brothers Luke, Mark and Daniel Riches who hail from One Arm Point in the Kimberley. Now based in Perth the group will bring their full-bodied summer rock sound to the stage on Sunday, October 24.

Joining them on the afternoon will be Broome singer-songwriter Tanya Ransom, who will bring her unique blend of folk, blues and alt-country. Known for her captivating and emotive performances, Tanya Ransom was Awarded WAM Best Regional Act of 2020 and the Nannup Music Festival Director’s Award.

Perth-based trio Ghost Care hit the stage on Sunday, October 31. The group started as a new project between vocalist-guitarist Beau Torrance and drummer Luke Del Fante, with the intention of working with a guest collaborator on every new track. The first guest was Tanaya Harper – already known as a local favourite through her work with indie-rock outfit Bells Rapids – and the spark was so instantaneous that she became Ghost Care’s third member, joining as bassist-vocalist.

Also appearing on the afternoon are Gap Year, a Perth act who capture the melodicism of The Church and The Go-Betweens, whilst drawing on the production stylings of modern groups such as Real Estate and The War on Drugs. Formed in 2019, Gap Year released their debut album Flat Out in May 2021.

The November and December line-up for Sunday Music have also been announced, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.

Sunday, November 7

Sugar Wife + Claudie Joy And The Joy Boys

Sunday, November 14

Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian Jazz Group

Sunday, November 21

Odette Mercy and her Soul Atomics’ Kids Soul Party

Sunday, November 28

Dave Brewer’s Deluxe Combo

Sunday, December 12

Noble Kings + South Summit

Sunday, December 19

Turiya + Joan And The Giants

Fremantle Arts Centre have launched their Sunday Music program for October – December 2021. For more info and to buy tickets head to fac.org.au.